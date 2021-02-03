Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner's Financial Disclosures Reveal Loss of Income

In 2020, the couple received between $23,791,645 and $120,676,949 in their income, still placing them among the super rich group of Americans. In contrast to the previous year, when they made between $36,151,214 and $157,020,085, their income appears to have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of the sources of income, it was found that Ivanka Trump did not receive any money from businesses she ran prior to entering the government during her final year.

Money generated from income and interest in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, also dropped over the course of 2020. Trump reported $1,463,449 in money from the hotel, while her stake in the hotel dropped from between between $5 and $25 million.

Kusher's report, on the other hand, revealed that he received money via interest from the real estate technology company Cadre throughout his time in government. Kushner initially committed to divest $25 to $50 million in stake in the company in February 2020, over international business dealings.

The coronavirus pandemic allegedly prevented Kushner's sale, though it was reported that he still wished to sell.