Saudi Women Footballers Could Now be Live on TV

The Women’s Football League could soon be televised, according to Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) Executive Director Shaima Al-Hussaini.

Al-Hussaini told Asharq Al-Awsat: “We strive for the second edition of the women’s league during this year 2021 to be more expanded in terms of media coverage. We’ll work with our partners in the media sector on how to broadcast on television.”

Louloua Al-Ghubaysh, a 25-year-old teacher, said that she had been brought up on football, and was one of many female football fans in the Kingdom celebrating the news.

عاجل🚨:



"أنباء غير مؤكدة تُشير بأن الدوري السعودي للسيدات سيتم نقله على الهواء مباشرة قريبًا" pic.twitter.com/M7ACpBTzDm — WHR (@whrumor) February 2, 2021

“I’m so happy to hear this news, I personally have been watching football since I was a child. My dad used to play for Al-Ittihad, and I’m an Ittihad fan. I love soccer and watch the matches regularly,” she told Arab News.

“Football for women is exciting news. They did this, and it’s 2021, everything is growing and the Kingdom is changing. I love my country so much, everything is changing for the better; women are driving, women are playing golf now, women are doing so much,” she said.

Basma Saeedi, a 26-year-old pharmacy graduate, also grew up in a football-loving family.

“Part of our quality time is to watch the game together as a family. I’m so excited to cheer for women’s teams this time,” she said.

***هل رزنامة المسابقات الداخلية والدولية راح تجعل هناك وقت لنقل الدوري السعودي للسيدات(⁉️)💚❤⚘*** pic.twitter.com/pSjcJFszrG — ابو منصور.النمشان( 💚❤⚘ (@abomansor21) February 3, 2021

Highlighting the progress of women under the social reforms of Saudi Vision 2030, she said: “In recent years, the Kingdom has witnessed great support for Saudi women in various fields, and the greatest evidence of that is what we will see today. Honestly, I would not have expected this today, but as a football fan I am very happy for my fellow sisters for this great progress and I hope that they reach the World Cup.”

Last November, more than 24 teams based in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam competed for the Champions Cup. The Challenge Riyadh football team took home the cup and award of SR150,000 ($40,000) with second place going to Jeddah Eagles.

