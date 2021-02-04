The Weeknd Announces New Dates For His 'After Hours' Tour

The 30-year-old singer announced new dates for the world tour in a press release Wednesday ahead of his Super Bowl LV halftime show performance.

The Weeknd will kick off the 104-date tour Jan. 14 in Vancouver, B.C. The singer will perform in such cities as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris and Berlin before completing the tour Nov. 16 in London.

The North American leg of the After Hours tour was originally to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Weeknd has rescheduled the postponed shows and added nearly a dozen new dates.

In addition, The Weeknd announced The Highlights collection, an album the singer curated for the Super Bowl. The album features 18 songs that provide "a new listener a rich foray" into The Weeknd's "best and favorite work."

The new tour is in support of After Hours, The Weeknd's fourth studio album, released in March 2020. The album features the singles "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears."

The Weeknd will perform Sunday at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. Pepsi shared a teaser for the performance Tuesday that shows the singer revisiting moments from his career.