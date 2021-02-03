Saad Hariri in Cairo: Can Egypt Break The Lebanese Cabinet Deadlock?

  1. Home
  3. Saad Hariri in Cairo: Can Egypt Break Lebanese Cabinet Deadlock?

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri announces the resignation of his government Beirut, October 29. (Dalati and Nohra via AFP)

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri flew to Egypt Wednesday for talks with President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on developments in Lebanon and the region, Hariri's media office said in a statement.

The PM-designate will also meet with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the statement added.

 

Hariri's trip comes as his efforts to form a new government have hit a dead-end following a deepening rift with President Michel Aoun. It also follows an announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron last week that he plans to visit Beirut for a third time in an effort to push through a French proposal to resolve the Lebanese political crisis.

